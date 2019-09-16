As Carbonite (CARB) Stock Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Lifted by $444,340 Its Position; Rivernorth Capital Management Trimmed Its Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) Stake by $2.07 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 285,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 268,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 361,488 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 229,763 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 928,114 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 34,584 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc by 19,500 shares to 51,500 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mobileiron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 74,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,100 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bernzott Capital Advsrs accumulated 1.78% or 568,283 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 5.06 million shares. Indaba Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 878,366 shares. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 51,136 are owned by Indexiq Advisors Ltd. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 26,367 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 14,601 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc stated it has 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 17,567 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). King Luther Mgmt reported 106,885 shares. Cannell Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 54,664 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.95, from 2.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold DEX shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 3.04 million shares or 25.42% less from 4.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 187,877 shares. 132,311 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Parametric Associates Limited owns 11,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 75,660 shares. Bb&T Ltd Co accumulated 15,850 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 19,699 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 465 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Raymond James And has 0% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 131,483 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 414,722 shares. 1607 Cap Partners Limited Liability Co has 59,493 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 177,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT) by 114,476 shares to 761,920 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Sr Income Fd (NSL) by 105,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Neuberger Brman Ny Muni Fd I (NBO).

