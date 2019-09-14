As Carbonite (CARB) Share Price Declined, Holder Elk Creek Partners Has Raised Position; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Upped Its Stake in Arista Networks (ANET) as Valuation Declined

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 305.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $443.10M, up from 420,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $243.76. About 592,722 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 20,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 457,359 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, up from 437,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 414,248 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 447,720 shares to 6.19M shares, valued at $83.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 111,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Arista Networks Inc (ANET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arista Networks: Time To Pick A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Edge Computing Revolution – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$223, Is It Time To Put Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

