As Carbonite (CARB) Market Value Declined, Holder Oberweis Asset Management Boosted Stake; Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $112.93 Million as Stock Price Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 285,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 268,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 414,248 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 52.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 11.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 10.10 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.02 million, down from 21.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: GAS TURBINE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE `VERY CHALLENGING’; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL – DEAL FOR $1.05 BLN IN CASH; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About 2019 Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of quick fix fade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 14,600 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 22,379 shares. Stadium Mgmt has 1.38 million shares for 16.64% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited owns 3,975 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 29,468 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 81,094 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 457,359 are held by Elk Creek Ltd Liability Company. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 16,459 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% or 20,825 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Ami Asset Mgmt Corp reported 558,523 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 40,909 shares to 3,740 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mobileiron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 74,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,100 shares, and cut its stake in Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. $3.00 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Lp owns 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 927,891 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Com has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 151,292 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust stated it has 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lau Lc holds 0.08% or 15,945 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0.02% stake. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 5,815 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 286,803 shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors Ltd reported 13,728 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested 0.39% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Yhb Advsr invested in 248,359 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Papp L Roy Associates has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 25,211 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 32.87 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 2.32M shares.