As Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Share Price Rose, Rho Capital Partners Has Trimmed by $6.30 Million Its Stake; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Boosted Stake

Rho Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rho Capital Partners Inc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The hedge fund held 3.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.26M, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rho Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 555,460 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS & VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA (; 30/04/2018 – CARA NAMES FRANK HENNESSEY AS CEO, AS BILL GREGSON MOVES INTO E; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.35; 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON NET SALES OF KORSUVA INJECTION IN LICENSED TERRITORIES; 10/04/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Announces Participation in 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings of the National Kidney Foundation; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Kuster: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SAME RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH FOR QUARTER WAS 2.1% COMPARED TO SAME 13 WEEKS IN 2017; 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) Enter into Ex-U.S. Licensing Agreement to Commercializ

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 26,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 144,318 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 117,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 1.48 million shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Emory University stated it has 90,188 shares. 1.47M are owned by Northern Tru. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 131,682 are owned by Aqr Management Ltd Llc. Legal & General Public Ltd Llc invested in 53,471 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 14,526 shares. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 177,437 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 45,066 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 77,815 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 4,118 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 144,318 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. 650 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment. 28,126 were reported by Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership.

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $62.50 million activity.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 85,240 shares to 68,746 shares, valued at $9.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 210,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,693 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ACAD, FSLY, MDLA and PAYS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “44 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Mid-Cap Biotech Stocks To Consider Buying Now – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 9/17: (CDW) (KDMN) Higher; (FDX) (PTCT) (ADBE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the 2nd Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) CFO & Chief Strategy Officer Mani Mohindru Sold $935,775 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.