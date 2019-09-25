As Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Share Price Rose, Rho Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position by $6.30 Million; Opus Investment Management Boosted Its Holding in Williams Companies (WMB) by $840,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Rho Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rho Capital Partners Inc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The hedge fund held 3.27 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.26 million, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rho Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.00% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 1.22 million shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Presenting at Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Expects Cash, Equivalents and Available-For-Sale Marketable Securities as of March 31 Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into 1H 2019; 12/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$32 FROM C$31; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.45; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Fitzpatrick: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON NET SALES OF KORSUVA INJECTION IN LICENSED TERRITORIES; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SYSTEM SALES GREW $133.8 MLN TO $774.9 MLN FOR 14 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.41; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Leads Roundtable Discussion on Importance of Passing Bipartisan CARA 2.0 Act to Support Public; 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) Enter into Ex-U.S. Licensing Agreement to Commercializ

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 6.88 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B

Analysts await Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, down 15.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Cara Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cara Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $126.5 Million Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Cara Therapeutics a Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: GW Pharmaceuticals vs. Cara Therapeutics – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cara Therapeutics Floats New Stock Issue – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SWK Holdings Corporation Files Application for Uplisting to NASDAQ Capital Market – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold CARA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 24.80 million shares or 19.04% more from 20.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 51,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Creative Planning accumulated 9,620 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 85,603 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 55,570 shares. Moreover, American Interest Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Barclays Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,550 shares. 8,702 were reported by Sfmg Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 10,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shanda Asset Management holds 54,984 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 22,354 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Management, a California-based fund reported 195,685 shares. Rho Cap Prtnrs invested in 3.27 million shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “U.S. Dollar Flat; Fed Officials Appearances, Brexit In Focus – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Company has 15,017 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability invested in 447,669 shares or 0.63% of the stock. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 51,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 349,601 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mutual Of America Cap Lc invested in 0.16% or 406,893 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 6.59M shares or 7.13% of the stock. New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.12% or 1.93M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 15,178 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has 44,108 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 471,596 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).