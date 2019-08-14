As Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Share Price Rose, Holder J Goldman & Company LP Cut by $1.79 Million Its Position; Rafferty Asset Management Holding in Illumina (ILMN) Raised by $436,480 as Valuation Declined

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 26.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 1,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 6,792 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 5,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $293.99. About 678,555 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 72.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 94,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The hedge fund held 35,554 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698,000, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 446,972 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – VFMCRP TO COMMERCIALIZE KORSUVA INJECTION WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN U.S., JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.45; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: CARA RESTAURANT BRANDS WILL EXPAND IN OTHER COUNTRIES; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SYSTEM SALES GREW $133.8 MLN TO $774.9 MLN FOR 14 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS & VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA (; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $470 MLN IN REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES; 01/05/2018 – Cara Operations Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) Enter into Ex-U.S. Licensing Agreement to Commercializ; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.59

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athenex Inc by 46,092 shares to 756,607 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 198,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold CARA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 20.83 million shares or 5.46% less from 22.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement owns 86,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Opaleye Mgmt Inc owns 200,000 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 43,700 shares stake. Oakworth Cap accumulated 611 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability stated it has 16,732 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co reported 5,863 shares stake. 433,967 were accumulated by Carmignac Gestion. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Moreover, Rho Capital Ptnrs has 74.08% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 3.57 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,105 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.11% or 33,755 shares in its portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Dafna Cap Management Llc holds 1.22% or 143,611 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). M Hldg reported 1,186 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Co invested 0.12% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Citigroup accumulated 134,841 shares. North Star Mngmt has 100 shares. Ithaka Grp Inc Llc has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 1.65 million shares stake. Aristeia Limited Com has 11,600 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs, a Colorado-based fund reported 225 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 280,201 shares. Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 33,798 shares. Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 20,732 shares to 29,892 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,358 shares, and cut its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).