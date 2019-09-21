As Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Share Price Declined, Knott David M Cut Its Stake by $8.60 Million; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Martin Investment Management Lifted Its Position

Knott David M decreased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) by 98.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 661,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 9,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135,000, down from 671,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 410,198 shares traded or 43.89% up from the average. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has risen 10.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL-BOARD OF CAPITOL FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK ANNOUNCED THAT IT VOTED TO MAKE CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION TO CFFN IN AMOUNT OF $36.0 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial: Deal Represents Value of $47.08/CCB Shr; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Savings Bank to Make Capital Distribution of $36 Million to CFFN; 30/04/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL 2Q EPS 17C, EST. 19C; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q EPS 17c; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Sees Deal Closing End October 201; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFN); 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q Net $23.3M

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 31,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 160,841 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.60 million, up from 128,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.9. About 875,954 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 9 investors sold CFFN shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 104.25 million shares or 0.78% less from 105.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs holds 0% or 343 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 2,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 65,286 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 143,491 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 20,335 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 19,568 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 5.14 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 100,998 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 44,700 shares stake. Gradient Ltd Llc has 1,000 shares. Vantage Prns Lc accumulated 200,000 shares. Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Com owns 47,600 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northern reported 1.84M shares stake. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Victory Management Inc holds 16,312 shares.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 45,000 shares to 269,083 shares, valued at $12.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc..

