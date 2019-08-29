As Capital Southwest (CSWC) Valuation Declined, Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered by $1.65 Million Its Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Declined

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 7,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 251,628 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.43M, down from 259,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 2.32 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 78,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 977,124 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 111,583 shares traded or 48.63% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.16 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.