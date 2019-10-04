As Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Trimmed Holding by $1.31 Million; Jolley Asset Management Upped Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $447,447 as Share Value Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 11,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 6.06M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 65,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 911,685 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.10M, down from 977,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.26M market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.37. About 20,401 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hills National Bank And holds 25,149 shares. Smead Mgmt Inc accumulated 966,907 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,802 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 34,964 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr holds 122,343 shares. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y has 7,341 shares. Park National Corporation Oh holds 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 171,587 shares. 249,649 were reported by Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Llc. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 10,184 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 2,038 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 193,783 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Ballentine Partners Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc owns 8,025 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 441,038 shares. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.09% or 93,373 shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $155.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $73,311 activity. $19,888 worth of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares were bought by BATTIST CHRISTINE.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 10.69% less from 7.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Colony Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 0% or 9,918 shares. Brown Advisory owns 10,700 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 320 shares. 70,652 were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 11,586 shares in its portfolio. Grace And White invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Hilltop Holdg invested in 61,100 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cambridge Research Advsrs stated it has 27,402 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% or 1 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 22,200 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Confluence Investment Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 115,715 shares.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.43M for 12.72 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.