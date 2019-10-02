As Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lowered Its Stake; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Position by $321,840

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 121,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.02M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 56,560 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 105.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 80,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 156,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, up from 76,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.97M market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 15/05/2018 – Aerohive® Starts Shipping A3 – Secure Access Management Solution; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE); 21/04/2018 – DJ Aerohive Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIVE); 05/03/2018 Officer/Dir Liu Disposes 255 Of Aerohive Networks Inc; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Rev $35.8M; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors; 17/05/2018 – Aerohive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – David K. Flynn, Affiliates Report Stake In Aerohive Networks

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.43 million for 12.88 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $73,311 activity. 910 Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares with value of $19,888 were bought by BATTIST CHRISTINE.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 165,423 shares to 373,353 shares, valued at $13.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hamilton Beach Brands Hldg C by 23,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 10.69% less from 7.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce accumulated 49,265 shares. New England Private Wealth reported 11,000 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 0% or 300 shares. 11,586 are owned by Geode Management Llc. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 115,715 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 11,250 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 320 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0% or 40,737 shares. The California-based Aperio Gru Lc has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Zuckerman Inv Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 5.98% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 1.29M shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc reported 158,613 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 12,110 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). 18,675 were accumulated by Creative Planning.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Southwest Supports Concentric Equity Partners’ Refinancing of Environmental Pest Service – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Announces Federal Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDC Investors: Consider This 5.82%-Yielding Baby Bond – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “9.4% Yield Driven By 14 Consecutive Dividend Hikes And Still Growing: Capital Southwest – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest Corporation Completes Spin-Off of CSW Industrials – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 01, 2015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold HIVE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 26.45 million shares or 4.99% less from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 45,836 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,699 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 190,900 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Capstone Advsr Ltd reported 54,000 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,243 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 44,900 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). International Gru Incorporated has 27,797 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Berkley W R holds 111,005 shares. Granahan Ma invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). 539,270 are held by State Street Corp. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 14,557 shares.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 5,182 shares to 17,475 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,031 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

More notable recent Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aerohive® Introduces Client 360° – Machine-Learning, Client-Comparative Analytics – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aerohive Networks Has A Sales Problem – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extreme Networks +10.7% after Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “An Acquisition Molds Extreme Networks Into a Cloud Leader – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.