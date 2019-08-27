As Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stock Declined, Shareholder National Asset Management Decreased by $580,923 Its Position; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.51 Million

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 27,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 58,192 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 85,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 47,188 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 5,673 shares. First Washington Corp owns 86,068 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Company owns 261,841 shares. Toth Fin Advisory Corporation reported 91,502 shares stake. Private Advisors invested in 4,003 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Valmark Advisers invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 290,342 were reported by Captrust Advisors. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8,592 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Limited stated it has 75,360 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 34,844 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Altimeter Cap LP reported 500,000 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Whitnell & Co invested in 48,575 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory stated it has 7.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Point Port Managers Oh holds 4,466 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets has 1.41M shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,801 shares to 147,235 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 13,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).