As Capital Southwest (CSWC) Shares Rose, Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Position by $1.65 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 78,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 977,124 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 66,111 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $571.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $201.77. About 7.22M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – In Shadow of Facebook, Cashless Sweden Fears Data Privacy Risks; 04/04/2018 – Facebook announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would tighten restrictions on third-party access to user data; 30/03/2018 – Chiba Prefecture Mascot “CHI-BA+KUN” Introducing Chiba Attractions to Taiwan on Facebook; 21/03/2018 – Users Abandon Facebook After Cambridge Analytica Findings; 22/05/2018 – MANY EUROPEANS USED FACEBOOK SAFETY CHECK TOOL AFTER ATTACKS-ZUCKERBERG; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN SPEAKS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 28/03/2018 – The Latest: Playboy Leaves Facebook Over Privacy; 26/03/2018 – CMO Today: Madison Avenue and Silicon Valley Tension; Vestager’s ‘Grave Suspicions’ About Google; Facebook’s Apology Ads; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S MESSENGER KIDS APP COLLECTS MINIMUM AMOUNT OF INFORMATION, DATA IS NOT SHARED WITH THIRD PARTIES

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.55 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Is Bitcoin on Another 2017 Run-Up? – Nasdaq" on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Square Stock Is Breaking Out and Running to $84 – Nasdaq" published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Why Bet on Facebook Stock Ahead of This Month's Earnings Report – Nasdaq" on July 11, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares. 15,900 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K. Stretch Colin also sold $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25M for 12.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Capital Southwest Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire" published on January 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Capital Southwest Corporation Completes Spin-Off of CSW Industrials – GlobeNewswire" on October 01, 2015.