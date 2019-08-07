As Capital Southwest (CSWC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; Institute For Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Tesla (TSLA) as Market Value Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $388.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 115,610 shares traded or 68.84% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 461.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $233.42. About 4.68M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 25/05/2018 – Shabbir Siddique: Exclusive: Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory; 11/04/2018 – TESLA IS SAID TO TARGET NOV 2019 FOR MODEL 7 US PRODUCTION:RTRS; 15/05/2018 – TESLA MODEL 3 PRODUCTION TO ‘LIKELY EXCEED’ 500 CARS PER DAY THIS WEEK, SAYS ELON MUSK – ELECTREK; 31/03/2018 – Fatal Tesla Crash Raises New Questions About Self-Driving System; 06/04/2018 – Can Tesla Outrun Cash Burn? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Tesla has been struggling to find solutions to manufacturing bottlenecks on the new assembly line that produces the Model 3, a sedan intended for volume production; 02/05/2018 – A Tesla spokesman rejected the claims; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Bonds, Down to 86 Cents, Start to Flash Warning Signals; 02/04/2018 – Tesla’s Debt Woes (Video); 25/05/2018 – TESLA INC – KATE PEARSON APPOINTED NEW DIRECTOR OF FIELD DELIVERY OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop, Texas-based fund reported 61,100 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 43,835 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset accumulated 42,578 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 52,289 shares. Greenwich Inv invested 0.36% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Bard Associate invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Bankshares Of America De accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100 shares. Grace & White reported 121,615 shares stake. 115,506 are owned by Confluence Invest Mgmt. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 11,000 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 203,184 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Elm Cap Group Inc by 144,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Birinyi Associates reported 800 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% or 150 shares. Cap International Investors accumulated 52,000 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 5,613 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.07% or 5,135 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 7.70 million shares. Parkside Fincl Savings Bank reported 40 shares. L And S Advsrs Inc holds 0.04% or 1,101 shares. 1,680 are owned by Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 3,297 were accumulated by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 191 shares. 17,100 are owned by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gradient Lc holds 0% or 10 shares.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 7,602 shares to 4,131 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,454 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).