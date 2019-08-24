As Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) Share Value Declined, Navellier & Associates Has Boosted Holding by $1.70 Million; Prince Street Capital Management Has Decreased Freeport (FCX) Holding by $23.94 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 20.67 million shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 19/03/2018 – PHILIPPINE SUBIC FREEPORT INVESTMENT PLEDGES FELL 46%: STANDARD; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) by 133.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 81,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 141,652 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 60,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 39,430 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.07M for 27.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pgt Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 59,552 shares to 30,040 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 83,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,775 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.