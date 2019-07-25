As Capital One Finl (Put) (COF) Stock Value Rose, Argentiere Capital Ag Has Raised Stake; Quantitative Investment Management Has Cut Progressive (The) (PGR) Holding by $784,800 as Share Value Rose

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (The) (PGR) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 38,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 1.92M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $95.9. About 2.02 million shares traded or 3.28% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive -1.8% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 100,300 shares to 218,500 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 75,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $1.20M was made by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Confluence Invest Management Limited Co owns 1.54 million shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Com owns 41,909 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca has 51,223 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability owns 4,760 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tower Lc (Trc) has 17,190 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation has 20,676 shares. Pension Service accumulated 707,069 shares. Principal Fincl Gp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 311,895 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fdx Advisors holds 0.03% or 11,445 shares. First Business Fincl Inc owns 11,751 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bragg Advsrs Inc accumulated 116,150 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Connable Office stated it has 18,231 shares. First Republic Invest Management reported 76,974 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 27,353 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.06% or 2.32M shares. The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Associates Md has invested 0.37% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Nordea Mngmt holds 182,590 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd has 219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.02% or 17,832 shares. 480 are owned by Duncker Streett. Raymond James Trust Na owns 10,268 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. National Pension Ser stated it has 0.17% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.7% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Capital One Earnings: COF Stock Gains as Card Loans Balance Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Capital One Plans to Buy Back up to $2.2 Billion of Common Shares Through Second Quarter 2020 – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One +4.5% after Q2 EPS beats, NIM narrows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Increased Card Lending, Lower Charge-Off Rates Should Have Boosted Capital One’s Q2 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 31,865 shares to 18,135 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 64,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,900 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).