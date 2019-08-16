As Capital One Finl Com (COF) Stock Declined, Timber Creek Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.15 Million; Reik & Co Holding in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Upped by $312,650

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 26,768 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 14,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 38,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 24,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 687,018 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Muoio Lc reported 28,954 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 48 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,786 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). 13,682 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 1.06M shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,822 shares. Reik Llc, New York-based fund reported 310,438 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors reported 0.18% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 72 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon invested in 0% or 293,628 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Gruss & Incorporated accumulated 0.74% or 19,035 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 2.16 million shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 32,554 shares.

More recent Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 57% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.5% or 19,963 shares. Brandywine Inv Limited Co accumulated 400,522 shares. Co Of Virginia Va holds 11,965 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.01% or 5,432 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc has 3,304 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 607,975 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Assetmark stated it has 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). First Mercantile Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 859 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 8,393 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management holds 0.77% or 81,280 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 11,368 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Management holds 0.01% or 5,270 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Somerset Tru Comm has invested 0.93% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 13.77 million shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capital One July credit-card delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Increased Card Lending, Lower Charge-Off Rates Should Have Boosted Capital One’s Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Capital One Data Breach Sparks Bearish Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Capital One hack exploited loophole well-known by security experts – Washington Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial Does It Again With An Impressive Q2, Some More Left In The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.