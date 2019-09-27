As Capital One Finl Com (COF) Stock Declined, Holder Timber Creek Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Muhlenkamp & Co Stake in Celanese Del (CE) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 49,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 49,278 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, down from 98,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 405,933 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 12,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 51,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 38,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 555,627 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny accumulated 336,768 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 19,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hm Payson And holds 0% or 588 shares. Smithfield Tru Commerce reported 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% or 385,073 shares. 8,795 are held by M&T Bancorp. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,237 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 6,149 shares. Andra Ap reported 53,800 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.03% or 17,848 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 6,465 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com stated it has 23,258 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.07% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 118,782 shares.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fitbit and FibriCheck Announce Partnership to Deliver CE-Marked Heart Health Detection App to Fitbit Smartwatch Users in Europe – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synnex: A Value Play In The IT Distribution Industry – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celanese Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CHK, MNKD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83 million for 12.09 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.