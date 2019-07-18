As Capital One Finl (COF) Valuation Rose, Holder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lowered Position; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised Aramark (ARMK) Holding by $68.64 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 39,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,226 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, down from 203,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 1.58 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 2.37 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.35 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.48M, up from 8.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 782,681 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 16.13% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,361 shares to 104,796 shares, valued at $29.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 50,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru owns 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 692,882 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund owns 9,302 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 57 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Llc. Fred Alger Incorporated owns 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 65 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 66,717 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,956 shares. Bank Of Hawaii reported 3,365 shares. Mariner Limited Com owns 12,741 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 7,230 shares. Pl Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 77,800 shares stake. 1,155 are owned by Toth Advisory. Franklin Inc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 13.16M shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Westpac Bk owns 83,699 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connable Office invested in 0.29% or 18,231 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64M shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $390.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,437 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.