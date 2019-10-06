As Capital One Finl (COF) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Trimmed by $2.25 Million Its Position; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Boosted Conocophillips Com (COP) Holding

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 1.95M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 45.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 56,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 180,393 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00 million, up from 123,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 5.12 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi has 30,000 shares. Prio Wealth LP has 0.68% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 162,646 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.23% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 139,619 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 35,591 shares. Connable Office owns 18,231 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 13,421 are held by Mariner Ltd Llc. Denali has invested 1.62% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.2% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 485 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) holds 0.17% or 115,250 shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp holds 0.12% or 3,455 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 7,993 shares. Webster National Bank N A reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Maryland Mngmt reported 2,270 shares stake. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp owns 10,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.63 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview Bank Trust Dept accumulated 0.17% or 6,722 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 1St Source Retail Bank accumulated 0.11% or 21,894 shares. Anchor Advsr owns 14,553 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has invested 0.5% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fruth Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pittenger And Anderson invested in 4,773 shares. Coastline Tru Communications reported 7,780 shares. Pacific Invest Mngmt Company, a California-based fund reported 5,549 shares. Moreover, Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.62% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 14,966 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated accumulated 6,860 shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 844,793 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 62,462 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 8,968 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fuller H B Co Com (NYSE:FUL) by 16,084 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $95.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc Com (NYSE:CXO) by 14,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,855 shares, and cut its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp Com (NASDAQ:JJSF).