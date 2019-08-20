As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Value Declined, Harris Associates LP Raised Its Position by $19.56 Million; As Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $365,904

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 241,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 8.31 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679.01 million, up from 8.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 874,304 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 7.98M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Paul Christopher Sees Buying Opportunities in Tech (Video); 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Investor group says Wells Fargo to publish report on sales scandal; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.40 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Cap Management Limited reported 2.81% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bellecapital International Limited reported 24,367 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.21% or 106,628 shares. Asset One Ltd stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Viking Fund Management Limited Co has 28,000 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability invested in 1.34% or 175,638 shares. Hills Commercial Bank And Tru owns 76,604 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Cahill Fincl Advsrs invested in 0.22% or 10,926 shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny owns 4,076 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd has 0.43% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Capital Fund Sa owns 144,520 shares. Cypress Capital Lc (Wy) accumulated 1,919 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Il has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brookmont accumulated 79,043 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (Etf) (VWO) by 36,921 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $64.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (Etf) (VEA) by 26,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe (Etf) (VGK).

