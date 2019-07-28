As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Lowered Holding; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Raised Employers Holdings (EIG) Holding

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 62,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,665 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 84,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 3.20M shares traded or 64.58% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 189,204 shares traded or 34.85% up from the average. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has risen 6.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG)

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 331,987 shares to 751,791 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 38,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,416 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners LP Closes Combination with Mesquite and Announces Investment from EIG and FS Energy and Power Fund – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) CEO Doug Dirks on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Employers Holdings – Sustainable Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bellatrix Announces Debt Refinancing Transaction and NYSE Listing Notification – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

