As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Declined, Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Lowered Stake by $10.31 Million; Springbok Capital Management Increased Holding in Cme Group (CME)

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 127,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 5.65 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461.83 million, down from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 623.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 3,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 3,602 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, up from 498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 09/03/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD; 12/04/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 14/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: JUMP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – A Fool-Proof Formula For Free Credit Cards – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “COF SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WeissLaw LLP: Capital One Financial Corporation is the Subject of a Legal Investigation – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Capital One Cyberbreach A Result Of High Turnover – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1.42 million shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 11,519 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.48% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 219 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.7% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.35% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 361,701 shares. American International Group has 179,647 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Com invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Acropolis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,361 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 460,000 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings accumulated 21,787 shares. 79,453 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 0.12% or 60,959 shares. Ftb Advsr, Tennessee-based fund reported 48,843 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 6.51M shares to 24.82 million shares, valued at $380.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 105,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rev Group Inc.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.26 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group (CME) Reports Strong May Volumes, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 2,049 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability holds 1,300 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Liability owns 5,000 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.22% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Architects Inc invested in 35 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pitcairn owns 2,188 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund reported 0.26% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oakworth Incorporated reported 571 shares. 5,142 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. Burns J W And holds 18,085 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.54% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New York-based M&T National Bank has invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp (NYSE:X) by 35,729 shares to 64,271 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:KMI) by 205,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,900 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).