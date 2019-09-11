As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Declined, Continental Advisors Has Upped Holding by $5.21 Million; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Increased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $616,458

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 643.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 64,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 74,339 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $90.89. About 147,321 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17B of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Cap, Inc., a Subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 1,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,893 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $373.45. About 851,707 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,849 shares to 133,751 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 5,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,326 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Reit Etf (FTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Capital Advsr L P, New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares. 7,515 were reported by Destination Wealth. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 3,490 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Architects has 0.91% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 9,782 are owned by Duncker Streett And. Paradigm Asset Management Llc reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,023 are owned by Paragon Cap Mngmt. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 2,023 shares. 66,281 are held by Hartford Invest Mgmt Co. King Wealth holds 20,105 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Management Llc reported 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strategic Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.78% or 5,264 shares. South Street Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jnba has 1,219 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 1,450 are held by Chilton Capital Limited Company.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 66,996 shares to 113,887 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 82,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,300 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (NYSE:SC).