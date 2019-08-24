As Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Declined, Basswood Capital Management Has Upped Stake; As Lowes Companies (LOW) Shares Declined, Regent Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $436,436

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 22,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 26,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24M shares traded or 1.35% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 360.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 480,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 614,245 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.18 million, up from 133,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 144,680 shares to 293,171 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 74,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,002 shares, and cut its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & Com has 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Northern Tru has 6.12M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 5,069 shares or 0.04% of the stock. British Columbia Invest holds 0.09% or 129,932 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd holds 0.01% or 12,741 shares. 13,227 were reported by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt Company holds 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 5,270 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd accumulated 0% or 320 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.42% or 4,388 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 25,131 shares. American Assets Invest Limited Liability invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.18% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.06% or 52,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Community Commercial Bank Na invested in 0.01% or 675 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.21% or 131,334 shares. Mcdaniel Terry holds 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 3,172 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 4,193 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.54% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 116,520 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 14,632 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 8,571 shares stake. Brave Asset Mgmt has 2,927 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,727 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Court Place Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,948 shares. Indiana Tru Investment Management owns 20,354 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 66,887 shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3,670 shares to 19,905 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Growth Midcap (IWP).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.