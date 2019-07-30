As Capital One Finl (COF) Shares Rose, Welch & Forbes Has Cut Stake by $762,291; Altavista Wealth Management Has Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $542,900

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 9,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,948 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52 million, down from 199,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 2.00M shares traded or 3.15% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49M shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 05/04/2018 – Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon: Too Big to Fail? — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 05/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Trump renews Amazon attack, vowing `very serious look’ at business. Speaks to reporters aboard Air; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 8.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

