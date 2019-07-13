As Capital One Finl (COF) Shares Rose, Holder Mackenzie Financial Increased Its Holding; As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 117.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 45,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, up from 38,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 1.46M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 9,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,810 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, down from 27,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 16.12% or $58.61 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 8.30M shares traded or 678.79% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 101,830 shares to 84,879 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 100,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 840,280 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.02% or 83,203 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 8,886 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Gam Ag accumulated 11,514 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guardian Advisors LP reported 2,960 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.11% stake. 122,237 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Professional Advisory Serv Incorporated holds 203,255 shares. Blair William And Co Il holds 41,540 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Duff Phelps Mngmt Com reported 5,270 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assocs Lp holds 90,677 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Boston Prtn accumulated 1.27M shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 128,211 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street banks bailing on troubled US farm sector – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Capital One Reports First Quarter 2019 Net Income of $1.4 billion, or $2.86 per share – PRNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Shares in big banks climb as Fed approves capital plans – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Capital One Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13,660 shares to 58,449 shares, valued at $10.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 07/11: (HOOK) (ILMN) (EMKR) (USX) (IIPR) (SAVE) – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,244.15. – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. Dadswell Charles had sold 124 shares worth $34,734 on Friday, February 1. $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were sold by deSouza Francis A. EPSTEIN ROBERT S had sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110 on Friday, February 1.