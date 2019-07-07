As Capital One Finl (COF) Shares Rose, 683 Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $11.83 Million; Menta Capital Position In Exponent (EXPO) Was Has Boosted

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 91.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738,000, up from 6,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 96,848 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 21.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.37% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT RAISES EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 146,000 shares as the company's stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 246,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.54. About 1.05M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Communication Limited Co accumulated 22,130 shares. Peddock Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Comml Bank owns 49,511 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Gmt Capital Corporation invested in 1.66% or 612,880 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) owns 564 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 88,396 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.27% or 2.22 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.17% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Wms Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.22% or 11,022 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,893 shares. Asset Inc owns 0.15% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 36,004 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 698 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.04% or 5,069 shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.30 million shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Soleno Therapeutics Inc by 275,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,087 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "All 18 banks pass first part of Fed's stress tests – Seeking Alpha" on June 21, 2019

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 11,150 shares to 7,144 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,487 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.