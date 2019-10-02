As Capital One Finl (COF) Shares Declined, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $1.01 Million; Duke Energy New (DUK) Position Maintained by Natixis

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 11,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 2,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 1.48 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

Natixis increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 250.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 220,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 309,161 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.28 million, up from 88,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $96.19. About 1.97 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 7.79 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

