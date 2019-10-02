As Capital One Finl (COF) Shares Declined, Diversified Investment Strategies Has Lifted Position by $2.37 Million; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Trimmed Position

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 19,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 26,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.33 million shares traded or 24.04% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 26,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 61,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 35,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.25. About 2.01M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 21,869 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Maverick reported 9,540 shares stake. Amer Assets Inv Ltd Company reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Van Strum & Towne Inc holds 28,507 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 8,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alberta Inv Management Corporation holds 0.05% or 56,200 shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd accumulated 4,277 shares. 27 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.58% or 4.44 million shares. Burney Communications holds 0.6% or 109,177 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 466,006 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.17% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc accumulated 0.02% or 22,284 shares.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,125 shares to 20,810 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp by 307,785 shares to 864,424 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Acquisition Corp by 136,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $248.19M for 44.13 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.