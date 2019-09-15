As Capital One Finl (COF) Share Price Declined, United Asset Strategies Has Raised by $801,630 Its Stake; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined While Ionic Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 8,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,290 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 19,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.73 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 304,289 were reported by Oppenheimer &. Macroview Inv Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Canal Insur stated it has 220,000 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp LP has invested 1.81% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hilltop Hldg Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 9,038 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc reported 17,688 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd holds 925,597 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Company holds 0.79% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 45,548 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 1.56% or 121,179 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt owns 17,983 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Field Main Bancorp reported 10,335 shares stake. 83,000 were reported by Fosun Intll Ltd. Rothschild And Company Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 8,506 shares stake. 80,608 are held by Argyle Cap Management Incorporated.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 35,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 27,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,150 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 26,957 shares to 61,296 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 16,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,037 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).