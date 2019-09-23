As Capital One Finl (COF) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosted Position; As Agilysys (AGYS) Share Value Rose, Mak Capital One Increased Position

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 86.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07 million, up from 53,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.54. About 357,403 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $5,718 MLN VS $ 5,474 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 336,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.72M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 21,267 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Pnc Fincl holds 468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 22,505 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 50,931 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 212,662 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 11,708 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 66,297 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 29,300 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 18,800 shares. Bessemer invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $9.48 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,180 was bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan. SRINIVASAN RAMESH had bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490.

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday 9/9 Insider Buying Report: AGYS, STLD – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $210.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $94.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 50,100 shares to 427,338 shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 445,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).