As Capital One Finl (COF) Share Price Declined, Second Curve Capital Boosted by $1.80 Million Its Stake; As Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Stock Price Declined, Holder Phocas Financial Trimmed Holding

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 62,869 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, up from 42,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.42. About 1.43M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 35,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 351,537 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $990.63B, down from 387,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 1.41 million shares traded or 43.38% up from the average. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Update on First Quarter 2018 Outlook; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Did Not Authorize the Release of the Document or Any of the Info Contained Therein; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – COMPANY HAS INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – PEBBLEBROOK IS PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND PRICE AND MIX OF CONSIDERATION AS WARRANTED BY “DUE DILIGENCE”; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook ups offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Rev $181.1M

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 46,888 shares to 456,712 shares, valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 171,063 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 2.61 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Networks has 0.12% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 21,020 shares. Ajo Lp owns 750,845 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Srb Corp owns 5,302 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ima Wealth holds 0.03% or 897 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.72% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Nordea Inv Management Ab has 220,522 shares. Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 9,100 shares. 145,237 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Co holds 8,160 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Management holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 77,818 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Prn) by 3,550 shares to 20,480 shares, valued at $3.00 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 125.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 125.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS).