As Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Valuation Declined, Holder Cornerstone Investment Partners Increased Its Stake; Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 9,178 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 12,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 752,883 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 97,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 970,882 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.31 million, up from 873,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 2.80M shares traded or 28.05% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 27,692 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 9,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

