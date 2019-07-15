As Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stock Rose, Parnassus Investments Has Raised Its Position by $17.82 Million; Halsey Associates Has Increased Boeing (BA) Stake by $2.88 Million

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 820,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 1.50M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 09/03/2018 – Boeing is targeting operating cashflow of $15 billion and combined research & development and capital expenditure of $5.9 billion this year; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 837,218 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,368 shares. 5,365 were accumulated by Indiana Tru & Investment Mngmt. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 150,652 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers stated it has 100 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability accumulated 23,080 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Allsquare Wealth Lc reported 1,195 shares stake. Whitnell & holds 360 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey has 1.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 48,603 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mitchell Capital reported 2,421 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dupont Cap holds 0.39% or 45,295 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal by 5,224 shares to 194,354 shares, valued at $20.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 15,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,903 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,451 shares to 15.62M shares, valued at $667.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 265,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,458 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempner Mngmt Inc invested 2.47% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,728 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 39 shares. 2,300 are held by Ckw Finance Gp. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 3,082 are owned by Mycio Wealth Lc. Korea Investment reported 0.06% stake. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 223 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Basswood Cap Ltd has 3.25% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Daiwa Securities Gp has 18,137 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Citigroup owns 302,495 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 160,877 shares. Cap Investors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).