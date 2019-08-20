As Capital One Financial (COF) Valuation Declined, Holder Connable Office Has Decreased by $1.02 Million Its Stake; Westwood Management Has Lifted Its Cdw (CDW) Holding by $1.98 Million as Stock Value Rose

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,231 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 30,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 1.29 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 189.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 20,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 31,525 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $113.73. About 368,692 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory stated it has 11,430 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 37,200 shares. The United Kingdom-based Waverton Management has invested 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Amalgamated Bank reported 0.08% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Dana Inv Advsrs Inc reported 1.69% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Asset Mgmt One accumulated 118,690 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc reported 31,019 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd stated it has 490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 23,579 shares. United Advisers Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 19,023 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 897,281 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kames Cap Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 155,737 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,700 shares to 73,253 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc. by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.45 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 14,037 shares to 202,542 shares, valued at $57.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 101,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML).