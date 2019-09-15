As Capital One Financial (COF) Stock Declined, Davis Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding; Adi Capital Management Raised Its Global Pmts (GPN) Holding by $640,000 as Share Price Rose

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 362,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 137,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.79 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.52. About 2.34M shares traded or 52.55% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR

