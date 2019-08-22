As Capital One Financial (COF) Shares Declined, Holder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Cut Position by $94.76 Million; Park Presidio Capital Lowered Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $9.60 Million as Shares Declined

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Capital One Financial (COF) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 1,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 10,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885.44 million, down from 11,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Capital One Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $86.02. About 1.05 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 1.62 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.12M for 21.37 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 65,747 shares. Saturna Cap reported 605,064 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assoc stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Regions Fin Corp reported 29,695 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 116,900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Co owns 79,344 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Provident Trust Company has invested 3.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Prudential Public Limited Liability Company holds 7,900 shares. Stephens Ar owns 32,155 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc owns 1.12M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Transamerica Advsrs owns 17 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.88% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 669,811 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 10,921 shares. Da Davidson And Co invested in 130,439 shares or 0.14% of the stock. North Dakota-based Bell National Bank has invested 0.23% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 18,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $58.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.52 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Invest Partners Limited Company stated it has 3.53% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 27,353 shares. Palladium holds 9,170 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 141,702 shares. 80,000 are owned by Rbf Limited Company. At Financial Bank has 13,286 shares. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc holds 38,985 shares. Hsbc Plc stated it has 473,026 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Adage Prns Group Incorporated Lc has 585,082 shares. Ironwood Counsel reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The New York-based Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.51% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 263,884 are held by First Tru Ltd Partnership. Somerset Trust holds 0.93% or 21,698 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 4,140 shares.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 965 shares to 8,143 shares, valued at $769.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Utilities Sector Etf (XLU).