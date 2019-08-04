As Capital One Financial (COF) Share Value Declined, Professional Advisory Services Raised by $3.21 Million Its Holding; Longview Asset Management Has Boosted Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $36.37 Million as Stock Rose

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 32.90 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 887,532 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial (COF) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 39,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 203,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, up from 163,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 2.72M shares traded or 24.35% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115

