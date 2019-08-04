As Capital One Financial (COF) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Increased Position; As Stericycle (SRCL) Market Value Declined, Holder Lazard Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $1.60 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 29,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 973,254 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.96 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 1.99 million shares traded or 131.21% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 3.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 41.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 billion, up from 37.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 2.80 million shares traded or 28.05% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 60,650 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $139.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 257,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstron World (NYSE:AWI) by 1.05 million shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $460.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 92,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO).