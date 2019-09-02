As Capital One Financi (COF) Stock Value Declined, Hgk Asset Management Has Trimmed by $321,327 Its Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Advisors Preferred Raised Position by $826,472

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital One Financi (COF) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 3,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 79,453 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 83,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 1.88M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Arjun Dugal of Capital One wants tech to take customer experiences to the next level – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Capital One hack exploited loophole well-known by security experts – Washington Business Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is the Capital One Data Breach a Game-Changer for Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “COF Breach Shows the Increasing Importance of Data Governance – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 4,748 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 829,221 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 70,771 shares. Parnassus Ca reported 0.26% stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Tompkins has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.04% or 10,012 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.16% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Company owns 177,200 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 19,962 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 28,194 shares. Whittier has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 2,188 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership reported 4,544 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited owns 1,000 shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 56,055 shares to 63,548 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brand (NYSE:STZ) by 4,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm International I (NYSE:RPM).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.31B for 7.57 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts reported 1.11M shares stake. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,759 shares. Moreover, Troy Asset Limited has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). American Money Ltd accumulated 5,560 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Sigma Planning invested in 139,957 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 89,216 shares. Tennessee-based Lee Danner Bass has invested 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 80,746 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi owns 7,230 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 340,979 shares. 27,694 were accumulated by Cim Inv Mangement. Td Asset Incorporated invested in 3.48M shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 0.12% or 18,876 shares. The California-based Fdx Advisors has invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brookstone Cap reported 56,597 shares.