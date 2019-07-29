As Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Tnb Financial Has Lowered Position; Cls Investments Holding in Csx (CSX) Upped by $971,472 as Market Value Rose

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3401.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 13,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,514 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $69.75. About 2.67 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.05. About 29,033 shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has declined 1.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,152 shares to 272 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 19,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,777 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 394 shares to 10,490 shares, valued at $18.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $142,091 activity. The insider Johnson Laura L bought $62,413. The insider BENSE ALLAN G bought 832 shares worth $18,928.

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.37 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

