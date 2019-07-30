As Canon (CAJ) Market Value Declined, Northern Trust Has Boosted Stake by $871,856; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Market Value Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Decreased Holding by $379,056

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Canon Inc (CAJ) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 30,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 969,972 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17 million, up from 939,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Canon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 176,855 shares traded. Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) has declined 18.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAJ News: 03/04/2018 – Canon U.S.A.’s Pres and C.O.O. Yuichi Ishizuka Appointed Pres and C.E.O of Canon Europe, Mr. Kazuto Ogawa Named Pres and C.O.O. of Canon U.S.A; 02/04/2018 – Canon India’s Vice President Mr. K. Bhaskhar, Elected as Chairman for the CII Office Automation and Imaging Division; 22/03/2018 – Canon Solutions America continues to enhance the Océ Colorado 1640 Printer, shown at ISA Sign Expo 2018; 10/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Introduces New Version of its Aplio i900 Premium Cardiovascular Ultrasound; 16/04/2018 – Canon Business Process Services Receives Honors in Four Distinguished Judging Categories in the 2018 IAOP Global Outsourcing 100; 14/03/2018 – Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc. Offers Expanded Email Content Management Capabilities Based on mxHero; 09/04/2018 – Canon Medical Systems’ Aquilion Precision Receives FDA Clearance; 10/04/2018 – Canon Solutions America Helps Canon Maintain Top Position in Total High Volume lnkjet Market Share; 20/04/2018 – HyperGen, Inc. Collaborates with Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Canon 1Q Net Y57.11B Vs Net Y55.09B

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,781 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139,000, down from 63,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 35.28 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 21/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CHIEF BRAND OFFICER MUSA TARIQ TO LEAVE CO; 10/04/2018 – Ford Motor Company Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 20/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Permanent Antenna Mount Plate for 2017+ Ford F250-F550; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Will Host a Briefing for Media at 5 p.m. ET Today on Response to Supply Issue; 30/04/2018 – All of Us Research Program Launches Nationally May 6, and Henry Ford has Lead Role; 25/04/2018 – FORD SEES PROFITS RETURNING TO ASIA PACIFIC REGION IN 2H 18; 22/03/2018 – Ford Expands Partnership With Indian Car Maker; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS STRENGTHENING ITS POSITION IN TRUCKS, SUVS, HYBRIDS, BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SEGMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q Net $1.7B; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EPS View of $1.45-$1.7

More notable recent Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ease And Convenience Is Now Synonymous With Your Printer: Canon Announces Two New PIXMA G-Series MegaTank Printers – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Canon’s Acquisition Of Toshiba Medical Says About The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “In Era of Elevated Risk, Reputation Institute Says it’s ‘Reputation Judgement Day’ in 2019 Global RepTrak® 100 â€“ World’s Largest Corporate Reputation Study – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Reputation Institute Announces the Most Reputable Companies Among Market Influencers Worldwide for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franks Intl N V (NYSE:FI) by 4.13 million shares to 941,841 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 177,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.52M shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Major automakers work out emissions deal in California – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Mobility Companies Tout Commitment To Equity; Refraction Launches Three-Wheeled Delivery Robot – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Great Stocks Under $10 – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Detroit automakers prep for UAW talks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. Shares for $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 8.68 million shares. 37,261 are held by Loews. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.03% or 13,574 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Counselors owns 384,606 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors owns 0.07% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.92M shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ab invested in 32,405 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd reported 11,500 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc holds 484,500 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Nomura Asset Mngmt Commerce has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hartford Invest Communication stated it has 0.15% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Aperio Group Incorporated Lc has 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.65 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.14% or 4.15M shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Limited invested in 0.04% or 48,185 shares. 521,663 were reported by Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,673 shares to 27,763 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).