As Canadian Solar (Put) (CSIQ) Stock Value Rose, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Cut by $554,400 Its Stake; Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Boosted Alliant Energy (LNT) Position

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 17,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 38,124 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 20,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 1.05 million shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Alliant Insurance Services’ Employee Benefits Group One of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (Put) (CSIQ) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.34% . The institutional investor held 157,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 188,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Canadian Solar Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 1.58 million shares traded or 116.75% up from the average. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CSIQ News: 12/04/2018 – Canadian Solar and EDF Renewables Win lJGlobal Latin America Multisourced Deal of the Year Award for Pirapora l Solar Project; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 3.3% Position in Canadian Solar; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR INC – CONSTRUCTION OF THE PROJECT WILL START IN EARLY 2019; 27/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Agrees to Help Turkish Group Build 300 Megawatts; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – Canadian Solar eyes Aussie purchase; 12/04/2018 – Canadian Solar and EDF Renewables Win IJGlobal Latin America Multisourced Deal of the Year Award for Pirapora I Solar Project; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Solar Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED CONSTRUCTION & STARTED COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF 6 MWP SOLAR PV POWER PROJECT IN KEETMANSHOOP, NAMIBIA; 14/05/2018 – Canadian Solar Expands Solar Project Development to South Korea; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR SEES 2Q REV. $690.0M TO $730.0M, EST. $1.07B

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Azure Pwr Global Ltd by 185,968 shares to 360,527 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 10,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,621 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Llc has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 1.46 million shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Com holds 11,620 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 5,737 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp has 0.11% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 1.42 million shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gateway Inv Advisers Llc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Guggenheim Lc stated it has 150,837 shares. Mackenzie, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 102,911 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 92,562 shares. 18,108 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited. 244 were reported by First Personal Financial. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr reported 57,192 shares. 1,500 are owned by Field Main National Bank. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated stated it has 11,408 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 287,421 shares to 287,450 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (NYSE:JWN) by 180,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,400 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:X).