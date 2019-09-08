As Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Share Price Rose, Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Upped Its Stake; General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose While Manchester Capital Management Trimmed by $591,363 Its Stake

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 65,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 24,673 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 90,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 21/05/2018 – U.S. natgas futures ease as LNG exports decline; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 43,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $241.47. About 276,181 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – MEETING WITH IBEW LATER ON APRIL 18, PRESENTING UNION WITH STREAMLINED 3-YEAR AND 5-YEAR AGREEMENTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPORTS US$500M DEBT OFFERING; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 408,934 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Llp holds 17,736 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hartford Financial Mgmt has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.26% or 9.21M shares. Country Club Tru Company Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 31,698 shares. Indiana Tru And invested in 14,410 shares. Hartline Invest Corporation has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Staley Capital Advisers has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.61M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Vgi Partners Pty accumulated 5.61 million shares. Choate Inv Advisors owns 127,839 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Diversified Tru Com has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Concorde Asset Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 15,491 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc stated it has 11,367 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 42,724 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 7,167 shares to 89,119 shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 32,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23.