As Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Has Increased Stake; As New Jersey Resources (NJR) Valuation Rose, Charter Trust Company Has Lifted Its Holding

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 190.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 41,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 63,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91 million, up from 21,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $233.79. About 293,611 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to C$0.65; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) by 332.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 19,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 24,787 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 5,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in New Jersey Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 332,133 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES REAFFIRMS YR NFE FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM; 04/05/2018 – Correct: New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.59; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $768.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 44,738 shares to 36,785 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 39,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,700 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 59.11 million shares or 2.14% more from 57.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 525,934 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com has 0.11% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 152,752 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 60,553 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp invested in 391,652 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 2,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 7,008 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na holds 6,113 shares. Northern Corporation has 0.02% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 1.91 million shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 25,577 shares. New York-based Jennison Associate Limited has invested 0% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). First Mercantile Tru Co owns 1,874 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 6,300 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 12,895 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

