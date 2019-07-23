As Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Valuation Rose, Holder Dsm Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position; Central Securities Has Trimmed Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $1.71 Million; Valuation Rose

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $370.91. About 594,897 shares traded or 35.91% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 359,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 312,068 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.30M, down from 671,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $238.16. About 303,541 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 20/04/2018 – Teamsters, IBEW to Postpone Strike at CP; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 416,891 shares to 3.84 million shares, valued at $398.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 688,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 65,984 shares to 560,092 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Charter Trust reported 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Rmb Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh invested in 0.76% or 198,351 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 428,868 shares. Smithfield Tru Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sageworth invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 6,664 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Nomura Holding Inc reported 4,527 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 3,661 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability owns 1,903 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 3,040 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. Stipancich John K sold $2.66M worth of stock or 9,000 shares. $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76 million for 30.30 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.