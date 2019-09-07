As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Valuation Rose, Clark Capital Management Group Has Increased Position by $1.62 Million; Cullen Frost Bankers Position in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 7,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 128,167 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.41M, up from 120,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $241.47. About 276,181 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 1,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 87,495 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.85 million, down from 88,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 9,450 shares to 103,877 shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 58,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,063 are owned by S R Schill And Associates. Spectrum holds 0.13% or 1,725 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset has 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 45,140 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks reported 16,274 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Co reported 31,391 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp has 29,097 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt holds 3,015 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Coho Ptnrs Limited holds 6,391 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 7,287 were accumulated by Dillon Assoc. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank stated it has 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Troy Asset Management owns 68,089 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 300 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.57% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79 million for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.