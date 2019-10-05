As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lone Pine Capital Cut Holding; As Kimball International (KBAL) Stock Rose, Holder Walthausen & Company Cut Its Stake by $2.51 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 513,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636.56M, down from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 458,575 shares traded or 4.41% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS; 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Kimball International Inc (KBAL) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 147,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% . The institutional investor held 194,403 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 342,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Kimball International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $695.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 61,137 shares traded. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 7.90% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canadian Pacific Analysts Remain Bullish On Railroad’s Prospects Despite Q1 Miss – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian Pacific Railway Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canadian Pacific: Shares Still Too Expensive, But There’s An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canadian Pacific Smashes Grain Volume Records In 2018-2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Where Will Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) Stock Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.96 million for 14.85 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.86 million shares to 12.43 million shares, valued at $536.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 549,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.