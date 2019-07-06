As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Shares Rose, Clark Capital Management Group Has Increased Its Stake by $1.62 Million; Cme Group (CME) Shares Rose While Mizuho Bank LTD Lifted by $14.76 Million Its Holding

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 743,928 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11; 28/03/2018 – CME in advanced talks to buy NEX for 4 bln pounds -Bbg; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Clears First Chilean Peso and Colombian Peso Interest Rate Swaps; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 7,842 shares as the company's stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,167 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.41M, up from 120,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $238.51. About 260,287 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 12,849 shares to 248,548 shares, valued at $19.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 30,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,773 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Will rail freight service benefit from better technology? – Benzinga" published on March 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Canadian Pacific Analysts Remain Bullish On Railroad's Prospects Despite Q1 Miss – Benzinga" on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: "3 Stocks You'll Never Sell – The Motley Fool Canada" published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Canadian Rail Volumes Rise Again While U.S. Volumes Fall – Benzinga" with publication date: May 16, 2019.