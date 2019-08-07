As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Share Value Rose, Causeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $165.44 Million; Grisanti Capital Management Holding in Ppl (PPL) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 807,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 170 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 807,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $229.99. About 404,039 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Canada notifies Canadian Pacific of possible strike; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 72,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 134,298 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 206,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 4.61 million shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 89,735 shares to 5.34 million shares, valued at $880.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 11,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $495.52 million for 16.11 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 482 shares to 2,138 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).